Pennsylvania reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases; all 67 counties now impacted

EMBED >More News Videos A Worcester, Pennsylvania man is recovering from the coronavirus after spending 17 days on a ventilator. He and his five family members all battled the virus.

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

EMBED >More News Videos Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,579 additional positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 14,559.All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. Health officials also reported 78 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 240."Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and front line responders."There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, officials said. There have been no pediatric deaths to date in the state.Other developments in Pennsylvania:From March 16 through Sunday, more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment benefits. That's about one-sixth of the nearly 6.6 million people that Pennsylvania reported being in the civilian labor force in February.Over 540,000 people have received benefits, state Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said Monday.Unemployment compensation claims in Pennsylvania peaked at almost 406,000 in the week ending March 28, an all-time high in the state. That figure was second in the nation to California.About 4,550 employees of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will join another roughly 9,000 state employees who are going on unpaid leave after Friday, an agency spokeswoman said.The employees keep their health insurance and have the option to use sick leave and vacation days, or file for unemployment benefits.___Hazleton, a northeastern Pennsylvania city of about 25,000 people, began enforcing a curfew Saturday night in response to an alarming rise in virus cases.Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat told The Associated Press on Monday that, by his count, 763 people in the city and suburbs had contracted the virus. He said his numbers come from hospitals and other health providers in the area.Many Hazleton residents who have tested positive for the virus are originally from New York and New Jersey, still have out-of-state driver's licenses, and thus are not included in the official Pennsylvania case count, Cusat said."I don't think at the beginning that people believed Hazleton was affected the way it was," he said. "A lot of things went unheeded."John Fletcher, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, said last week that too many people in the Hazleton area have been ignoring calls to stay away from each other and to avoid unnecessary travel. He cited data from an analytics firm that grades states and counties on social distancing based on how much they've reduced their travel.___ Philadelphia reported the first coronavirus-related death of a police officer, Lt. James Walker, who died Sunday . In a statement, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called Walker, 59, "a friend, a family member, a hero." The Montgomery County coroner confirmed his death at a hospital.Officials say most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date, officials said.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___LEGISLATURELegislation to force Wolf's administration to allow construction and retail operations to resume on a limited basis advanced out of the GOP-controlled State Government Committee on party-line votes.Wolf has ordered "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close indefinitely while the state tries to contain the virus. The order bars construction, unless it is on health care facilities or for emergency repairs. Retails operations are shut down, unless they sell "life-sustaining" goods, such as food, hardware or prescription drugs.The committee's chairman, Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said the closures threaten Pennsylvania's economy."I believe the balance has gone too far, and we need to find something in the middle," Everett said.One bill would let construction continue if it can adhere to social distancing practices and other measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate the spread of the virus, although the bill contains no way to measure compliance.The other measure would let retail operations open if they can handle one customer at a time by a single worker.Democrats opposed the bills, saying they would threaten the lives of workers and undermine efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Wolf's administration suggested that letting up now could make things worse.The state established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt from the shutdown order. About 4% of all Pennsylvania businesses applied for exemptions, officials said Monday.The Department of Community and Economic Development said it received 42,380 waiver requests by Friday's application deadline. It has approved about 7,000 requests so far and denied over 13,000, spokeswoman Rachel Wrigley said Monday. The agency is processing the remainder of the applications.Wolf also has ordered schools closed indefinitely, and ordered residents to stay at home, except for necessary trips to a business that is still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise.