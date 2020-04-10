Pennsylvania reports nearly 20,000 total coronavirus cases, more than 400 deaths

Number released Friday show an additional 1,751 positive cases and 78 additional deaths.
"Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders."
State officials say there are 93,040 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
41% are aged 25-49;
29% are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In Philadelphia, the health commissioner said Wednesday the city's infection rate appears to be stabilizing - even as the White House signaled it views Philadelphia and its suburbs as the next virus hot spot.
Wolf, who spoke one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, said that means the region should soon see an influx of medical supplies from the federal government.
During a news conference Thursday, Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said the testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus was forced to close after tents were badly damaged in severe weather.
The site will be moved to Montgomery County Community College, in Whitpain Township, and is expected to be open by April 15.
Arkoosh said an announcement will be made to confirm the opening. The appointment criteria and process will remain the same.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
___
STATE CAN COMMANDEER MEDICAL GEAR
Pennsylvania emergency management officials will be permitted to commandeer N95 face masks, ventilators and other crucial medical equipment for use in the fight against COVID-19 under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The order requires private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies to tabulate their supplies of personal protective gear, drugs and other medical equipment, and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency within five days.
PEMA will make the supplies available to areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, Wolf's order said.
"Combatting the pandemic means we all have to work together. That means we need to make the best use of our medical assets to ensure the places that need them the most, have them," Wolf said at a video news conference on Wednesday.
Providers and companies whose supplies were confiscated will be reimbursed, according to the order.
Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have also moved to requisition scarce medical supplies.
___
WAREHOUSE INSPECTIONS
More than 20 local governments in hard-hit northeastern Pennsylvania are banding together to make sure the warehouse industry and other large businesses are following state health and safety orders amid an alarming rise in virus cases in the region.
Regional code enforcement teams in Luzerne County will perform random inspections of large commercial buildings that remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown, officials announced Wednesday. Luzerne County has reported more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19, one of the highest infection rates in the state.
The inspectors will enforce Levine's order that requires owners of large buildings to enforce social distancing between workers and routinely clean and disinfect high-touch areas.
A new website allows workers and others to submit concerns anonymously.
More than 20,000 people work in the region's extensive network of industrial parks, raising concerns about the risk of viral spread.
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said his office received complaints about employers in northeastern Pennsylvania recruiting workers from New York City and bringing them in. He said he couldn't confirm it, but noted that it's helpful that bus companies have halted service to New York.
Cartwright also said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate several area employers after his office received complaints that workers in factories and warehouses were not being protected from the spread of the virus.
A major concern, he said, is that workers were getting infected there and bringing the virus back to their homes in Hazleton, a virus hot spot.
___
FLAGS LOWERED
Wolf ordered flags at all state buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff until further notice to honor victims of the pandemic. He invited all Pennsylvania residents to follow suit.