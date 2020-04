Pennsylvania told to wear masks in public, positive cases top 10K

The best thing you can do to protect other people during the #COVID19 pandemic is stay home.



HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania residents should wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said Friday as the state surpassed 10,000 positive cases and 130 deaths. Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to make their own cloth masks and put them on when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate. He spoke a few hours before the federal government issued its own recommendation for Americans to wear face coverings."Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves," he said in a video news conference. "These folks are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask."Wolf urged residents to heed his order to remain at home, noting that masks "are not foolproof. So it's critical our first act is to ask if we really need to leave our house."He added that residents should refrain from wearing the short-supply N95 respirator masks and other medical-grade masks worn by health care workers.The Department of Health posted guidance on masks on its website. The Department of Health reported Saturday 1,597 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to over 10,017. There were 34 new deaths for a statewide toll of 136.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;- 1% are aged 13-18;- Nearly 8% are aged 19-24;- 41% are aged 25-49;- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.1,004 of those who tested positive have been hospitalized since March 6, which is 10% of patients. 276 of those hospitalized have required ICU; 107 of those hospitzlied have required a ventilator.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.14% of the 695 nursing facilities in the state have at least one case of COVID-19. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is looking to hire a company that can act as a "SWAT team" to help nursing homes struggling with infection control.As of Saturday afternoon, the state was reporting two deaths in Berks County; 11 deaths in Bucks County; two deaths in Chester County; 13 deaths in Delaware County; 17 deaths in Montgomery County, and 24 deaths in Philadelphia. On Friday, Philadelphia officials had reported 26 deaths.A county-by-county breakdown is available on the state's coronavirus website. Nursing home residents account for half of Philadelphia's coronavirus-related deaths.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___Pennsylvania plans to stop paying thousands of state workers whose offices have been closed as a result of the pandemic.Paid leave for about 9,000 state employees who are unable to work remotely will end April 10, Wolf's office said.The pay freeze affects about 12% of the state workforce, though individual agencies were hit much harder, with the state departments of Transportation and Revenue halting pay to more than half their employees. The state will continue to provide health and life insurance benefits."This was a difficult decision as our commonwealth faces significant fiscal challenges," Wolf's office said in a statement. "The governor chose an alternative to furloughs so each affected employee will keep their health care benefits and has the flexibility to choose from a range of leave options that is best for them."Many of the impacted employees perform clerical work, according to their union.State workers can use paid vacation days, sick leave or compensatory time to continue to receive a paycheck. Otherwise they will be eligible to apply for unemployment, officials said. Unionized workers can accrue up to 300 sick days under their contract and 45 days of vacation time.About 5,700 PennDOT workers will go without pay, primarily in Driver and Vehicle Services. Workers assigned to high-priority highway and bridge construction remain on the job, Wolf's administration said.___The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered judges statewide to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in jails.In a ruling Friday, the high court declined to order the release of some inmates from county jails. The justices said the request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania "fails to take into account the potential danger of inmates to victims and the general population."But the court, in its ruling, also ordered president judges in each county court to make sure the jails are addressing the virus threat.Jails should apply federal COVID-19 health guidelines for correctional facilities, reduce inmate populations to the extent possible, and try to limit the introduction of new inmates into the system, the court said.Some jails have already released inmates.___Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill's criminal justice reform group is donating 100,000 face masks to some of the nation's most notorious jails and prisons.The celebrity-backed REFORM Alliance announced Friday that 50,000 masks will go to the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, 40,000 will be sent to the Tennessee Department of Correction, and 5,000 are headed to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.The group, whose founding members include Jay-Z, has been pressing the nation's jails and prisons to thin their inmate populations, improve sanitation, protect prison workers and take other precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.___Philadelphia hospitals have been treating patients from New York City, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Friday, responding to persistent questions about whether the city is prepared to handle an influx from hard-hit New Jersey and New York.Farley was unable to say how many New York patients are being treated in Philadelphia, noting hospitals don't report data on place of residence."Some people want us to build a wall between us and New York City, and we are not going to do that," Farley said.Mayor Jim Kenney said he has not had a formal conversation with New York City or New York state officials about the city helping treat an overflow of patients, but added there are no plans to turn people away."We are going to plow through it and help everyone we can help," he said.Philadelphia has reported 2,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, more than a quarter of the statewide total.___Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt. The Wolf administration announced a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday for waiver applications , prompting an outcry from small-business advocates who said the deadline was premature and would create additional hardship for struggling employers.The full list of the businesses the state deems essential is below. You can"There has been a huge waiting list for waivers, and it is important not to prohibit a necessary business from playing a role in the emergency," said Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. "We are asking Gov. Wolf to reconsider the shutdown of the waiver program."The state received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved about 5,600 requests and denied over 8,600, agency spokeswoman Casey Smith said Thursday.Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats, and gas stations. Restaurants are open only for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons, and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.Through Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police issued 136 warnings to businesses violating the shutdown order. No business has been cited.A bar in Luzerne County lost its liquor license because authorities say the owners violated the governor's business closure order.All 67 of Pennsylvania's counties are now asked to stay put unless they have a legitimate reason to go out.The expanded order lasts through at least April 30."Some of you might think that a month is too long to go without seeing your friends and your family. But if we don't do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are some people who you will never see again," he said.Residents may leave their homes for several reasons that include working at a business that's still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise. Police will continue to focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement, according to the governor's office.Separately, schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.Associated Press reporter Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia contributed to this story.