Pennsylvania touts high vaccination numbers, but suburbs still asking for more doses

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is touting the commonwealth's place in the country in regards to the number of people vaccinated.Gov. Tom Wolf said the "pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day.""We have made tremendous progress, and today Pennsylvania ranks at or above the US average for both first doses and those fully vaccinated. But we know we have more work to do. We appreciate all the providers and locations working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. The Commonwealth is committed to ensure that we can vaccinate all those in Phase 1A as soon as possible."However, Southeastern Pennsylvania counties are still brewing over what many describe as an inequitable approach by the state to vaccinate Philadelphia's four collar counties.For weeks, leaders from Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties have called out the state saying that based on the size of their population, they have not received the proper allotment.The state previously called these "false accusations" and blamed the data saying it wasn't accurate since some factors were not considered.In a call this week with several county leaders, the Department of Health and state officials described a plan that would have one mass vaccination site for all of southeastern Pennsylvania.During a press briefing Thursday, Acting Secretary Alison Beam said the counties would also have their own sites.State Representative Frank Farry, a Republican who represents parts of Bucks County, is one of the vocal lawmakers who disagrees with the state.He even introduced a bill that would require the state to distribute the vaccine based on population size."Our counties already have the infrastructure set up. They already have regional sites already staffed. They have a portal people signed up on. Now, I presume, you're going to have people sign up on another portal?" said Farry in his Middletown Township District office.Additionally, Beam applauded the providers, including healthcare systems and retail pharmacies, with also administering the vaccine as part of a federal program where the vaccine is shipped directly to them and logged by the state.According to a press release from the State Department of Health:"An analysis of CDC data on the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of the population over the past week (through March 17), puts Pennsylvania second in the nation behind only New Mexico. More than 3.9 million doses of vaccine were administered across the state; more vaccine administered than 44 other states. More than 1.3 million people (are) fully vaccinated."Late Thursday, a state task force that was created to handle vaccine distribution met. Sources say the Governor's Office may offer a compromise that would include at least one additional mass vaccination site for southeastern Pennsylvania.All of the state sites will be run by PEMA and the National Guard.