Paralyzed man controls robotic walker suit with his mind

GRENOBLE, France (WPVI) -- A French man paralyzed from the shoulders down is now able to walk using a mind-controlled robotic suit.It's not science fiction, but a real accomplishment from the University of Grenoble, FranceThe man, identified only as Thibault, severed his spinal cord after falling from a balcony.University researchers implanted recording devices in his head that can transmit signals into movements, which are then executed by a robotic exoskeleton.For 2 years, Thibault has been using a video-game avatar to help it understand his thoughts.Over the course of the study, he was able to walk the distance of more than 2 and a half football fields.Scientists say the technology is an experimental treatment that could help others after it is improved.A full report on this remarkable advance is in the latest edition of the journal "Lancet Neurology.'