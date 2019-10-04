Health & Fitness

Paralyzed man controls robotic walker suit with his mind

GRENOBLE, France (WPVI) -- A French man paralyzed from the shoulders down is now able to walk using a mind-controlled robotic suit.

It's not science fiction, but a real accomplishment from the University of Grenoble, France

The man, identified only as Thibault, severed his spinal cord after falling from a balcony.

University researchers implanted recording devices in his head that can transmit signals into movements, which are then executed by a robotic exoskeleton.

For 2 years, Thibault has been using a video-game avatar to help it understand his thoughts.

Over the course of the study, he was able to walk the distance of more than 2 and a half football fields.

Scientists say the technology is an experimental treatment that could help others after it is improved.

A full report on this remarkable advance is in the latest edition of the journal "Lancet Neurology.'
