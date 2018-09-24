Paralyzed man walks again after electrode implant

It's an incredible sight: A 29-year-old man paralyzed below the chest 5 years ago in an accident - taking steps with only minor assistance.It offers hope for others with paralysis.Two years ago, Jered Chinnock got into a study at the Mayo Clinic.After months of intense physical therapy, an electrode was implanted on his spine, to receive signals from his brain that he wanted to stand or step.After more intense therapy, Chinnock can walk the length of a football field.------