Parents support tackling age restrictions in youth football

Study finds overwhelming support for age limits on tackling in youth football. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 1, 2019.

More than 60 percent of parents support creating age restrictions for tackling in youth football.

The findings come from a survey of more than 1,000 parents in journal Pediatrics.

Only 15 percent of parents were opposed to creating age restrictions.

Football is one of the most popular sports for young athletes and boys in particular.

The study estimates that five million children participate every year.

Injuries to the head and neck are the biggest concerns, and have had some doctors calling for a reduction in contact in youth sports.

This study shows overwhelming support of that from parents.
