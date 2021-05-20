Health & Fitness

This Week's Healed, With Pat Croce and the American Cancer Society

Pat Croce, Aramis Kouzine and Nicholas DiNubile

Pat's guests are professional footballer Aramis Kouzine and Dr. Nicholas DiNubile.

Kuzine, a former Penn soccer player shares his fight against bone cancer in the American Cancer Society's HEALED event.


He tells Pat that aggressive physical therapy is giving him the hope of playing professionally again.

DiNubile is an orthopedic surgeon and explains why exercise is a must for cancer recovery.
