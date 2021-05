This Week's Healed, With Pat Croce and the American Cancer Society

Guests during this week's ACS HEALED Gathering include Rick and Jamil Rivers and Natasha Coleman.Rick is a Colon and Kidney cancer survivor and Jamil is a Stage 4 Breast cancer survivor.They share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community. Natasha Coleman is a proven public health leader dedicated to addressing health equity through strategic partnerships and policy change. Natasha shares important information with the HEALED Community on cancer screening, prevention and health equity.