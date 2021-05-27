Health & Fitness

This Week's Healed, With Pat Croce and the American Cancer Society

EMBED <>More Videos

Pat Croce, Aramis Kouzine and Nicholas DiNubile

Guests during this week's ACS HEALED Gathering include Rick and Jamil Rivers and Natasha Coleman.

Rick is a Colon and Kidney cancer survivor and Jamil is a Stage 4 Breast cancer survivor.

They share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community.

Natasha Coleman is a proven public health leader dedicated to addressing health equity through strategic partnerships and policy change. Natasha shares important information with the HEALED Community on cancer screening, prevention and health equity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscanceramerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Hitting Parts of Our Area
New details reveal how feds captured accused serial rapist
Woman clinically dead after NJ mass shooting; 2nd arrest made
Healthcare couple battles illnesses together after birth of 1st child
Federal agents bust burglary ring targeting Asian-American business owners
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
Philly's Chocolate Ballerina Company offering free lessons for teens
Show More
Police seek suspects who vandalized Holocaust memorial in Center City
Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer
Made in America festival returns to Philly
Remote work order being lifted, office mask rules changing in NJ
Philly police announce additional patrols ahead of holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News