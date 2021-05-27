Guests during this week's ACS HEALED Gathering include Rick and Jamil Rivers and Natasha Coleman.
Rick is a Colon and Kidney cancer survivor and Jamil is a Stage 4 Breast cancer survivor.
They share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community.
Natasha Coleman is a proven public health leader dedicated to addressing health equity through strategic partnerships and policy change. Natasha shares important information with the HEALED Community on cancer screening, prevention and health equity.
This Week's Healed, With Pat Croce and the American Cancer Society
