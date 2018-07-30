HEALTH & FITNESS

Patient who had been in Congo tests negative for Ebola virus

Colorado man tests negative for Ebola: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5pm on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

DENVER (WPVI) --
Colorado health officials says a patient who became ill after visiting the Congo has tested negative for the Ebola virus.

The man arrived at Denver Health Medical Center on Sunday and was placed in an isolation unit as a precaution. Three people who also had contact with the patient were also isolated and the vehicle that transported the patient was quarantined.

The region of the Congo where the man visited has not had an Ebola case for more than 45 days.

Denver Health chief medical officer Connie Price says the symptoms can mimic a lot of common illnesses.

The patient is in fair condition.

