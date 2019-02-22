HEALTH & FITNESS

PCOM's new, low-cost weight loss program aims to break failure cycle

Low-cost weight loss program aims to break failure cycle - Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 22, 2019.

12-week PCOM program costs $10 per session or less
WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) --
If your New Year's resolution to lose weight and keep it off has fallen flat, a new, low-cost program might help.

The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has launched "Why Weight?" - a 12-week program designed to change the behaviors that lead many of us to fail, time and again.

And participants will get one-on-one help doing it, starting with identifying your personal pitfalls.

Michelle Lent, Ph.D., PCOM Center for Brief Therapy, talks about PCOM's new low-cost weight loss program.



"One of the questions we ask people is - why do they think they're overeating? What are the triggers for their overeating? What are the people, what are the places, what are the times of day where they're more likely to overeat?" says Michelle Lent, Ph.D., of the Center for Brief Therapy.

Dr. Lent says many people learn to use food as a reward for both good and bad events in life.

But "Why Weight?" helps participants find healthier ways to reward themselves.

There's no medication involved in Why Weight.

However, participants are expected to keep a record of what they eat and drink, weigh in weekly, stick to daily calorie and exercise goals, and meet once-a-week for individual counseling.

The program costs $10 a session or less, depending on income.

Dr. Lent says people shouldn't be deterred if they tried to, but failed to get on a healthier track at the start of 2019.

"Any time is a really good time to lose weight," she notes. "Even small changes, a 5 per cent change in weight can result in significant improvements in health - blood pressure, cholesterol, and so on."

For more information, can call 215-871-6487.
