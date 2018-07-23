PECO lights salute World Castleman Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Driving through Center City Monday evening, you might have noticed the message scrolling across the PECO crown lights.
Monday was the first ever World Castleman Disease Day.
Not much is known about the disease that was discovered more than 60 years ago.
It is a rare condition that affects the lymph nodes and treatment can include chemotherapy or radiation.
There are approximately 65,000 cases of Castleman disease diagnosed every year in the US.
