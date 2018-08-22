HEALTH & FITNESS

American Academy of Pediatrics tells pediatricians to prescribe playtime

EMBED </>More Videos

Pediatricians told to prescribe unstructured playtime. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

There is a new recommendation for doctors who treat children: start writing prescriptions for playtime.

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics says unstructured play is critical for a child's development.

Yet they found only half of the 9,000 preschoolers studied went outside to play once a day.

The lead author says free play often gets a bad rap for being a waste of time, but maintains it's actually one of the best ways to create curious, creative, healthy children with 21st century skills.

The academy didn't say how much time pediatricians should prescribe. Instead it asked doctors to remind parents that every adult life skill can be built in child's play.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman loses weight to donate kidney to dad
Company hopes to speed up payments for clinical trial patients
HealthCheck Age Fearless sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen suspects identified in murder of high school star athlete
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
American flags mowed down at Hatboro, Pa. cemetery
Boy Scout troop's meeting space ransacked by vandals
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced
Show More
Company hopes to speed up payments for clinical trial patients
Police release more details in fatal West Phila. hit-and-run
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
AccuWeather: Humidity taking a back seat
More News