Penn football study reduced concussion rate by nearly 70 percent

New research shows moving the kick-off and touchback line in football can significantly lower the chances for a concussion.This was a study done right here in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. For the 2016 season, the Ivy League tried out an experimental rule.They moved the kickoff line from the 35 to 40-yard line... and then touchback line from the 25 to the 20.They found it reduced the rate of concussions by more than 68 percent. They started looking at this because they found in 2015, within this league, kickoffs accounted for only 6 percent of all plays, but 21 percent of concussions.Early results of this study lead to a change for all levels of football in the NCAA receiving teams can call for a fair catch inside their 25-yard line and have it result in a touchback.------