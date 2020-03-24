Health & Fitness

Penn Medicine employees provided masks, asked to reuse them

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Medicine is ramping up its COVID-19 protection efforts by providing face masks to all employees who are working in clinical facilities.

However, in a sign of the scarcity, a memo sent to employees on Monday told them to reuse their masks for several days, unless they are soiled or damaged.

A Penn Medicine spokesperson says it is already taking employees' temperatures and not allowing visitors.

Last week, the health system said several health care providers at Penn Medicine tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine in their homes.

Health care officials said they have implemented strict visitation guidelines at all Penn Medicine hospitals and outpatient facilities to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Penn officials said they've contacted patients and staff who might have been exposed to the workers who tested positive.
