PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a new product that helps frontline nurses care for their patients without disrupting their sleep.
"As nurses we knew we had to find a better way," said University of Pennsylvania nursing student, Anthony Scarpone-Lambert.
Scarpone-Lambert and Jennifferre Mancillas are founders of the uNight light by Lumifycare. It addresses a common problem in healthcare as nurses struggle to care for patients in the dark.
"I think I used a pen light, which is obviously not optimal," said Mancillas.
Patients often struggle to sleep, which can delay recovery and they're constantly being woken up due to noise and bright lights.
"On average, patients regularly report poor quality of sleep as their number one complaint during hospitalization," said Scarpone-Lambert.
To help create a hands-free way to illuminate the space without waking the patient, they tested dozens of lights, talked to hundreds of nurses and drew on inspiration from military nurses in combat zones.
"They're not using bright white lights, they're using red, blue, green so they can see but not be seen," said Mancillas.
The uNight light also uses different shades for different tasks.
Mancillas works in neonatal ICU at a children's hospital in California and says it's been a game-changer.
"I honestly don't know how I did my job before it. Patients are better off for it," she said.
Scarpone-Lambert is set to graduate nursing school at University of Pennsylvania this year.
They also point out the light can be easily disinfected, which of course is very important for healthcare workers.
It's a product by nurses, for nurses.
For more information, visit: https://www.lumifycare.com/
University of Penn nursing student co-creates product to help frontline workers care for patients in the dark
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News