Pennsylvania expands coronavirus notification app to school-age phone users

The app, named COVID AlertPa, had been limited to people 18 and over.
"By expanding the age range, middle- and high-school students will be able to add their phones to the fight and help in contact tracing that occurs in their schools if a positive case is identified," state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine told a virtual news conference.
A parent or legal guardian must approve the minor's use of the app, she said.
Some school districts continue to conduct in-person instruction, even though every county has passed the thresholds of new cases where the state Department of Education recommended fully remote instruction.
Pennsylvania is now reporting an average of more than 6,400 new virus cases each day over the last week of November, triple the number from the last week in October. Hospitalizations, deaths and the testing positivity rate are up sharply, as well.
PARENTS RALLY TO REOPEN SCHOOLS
A group of parents gathered for a car rally calling on Montgomery County schools to reopen after they were shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
These parents are demanding that the schools open for in-person learning.
Everyone gathered at the Horsham Athletic Club on Horsham Road around 12 p.m. Sunday. Approximately 100 cars drove around announcing their message.
Organizers said they should be able to choose whether their children attend school, in-person or virtually.
The Montgomery County Board of Health mandated that all public and private K-12 schools move to virtual instruction for two weeks starting November 23. The order stays in effect through December 6.
There were 8,053 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the commonwealth Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 351,667, according to health officials.
There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The state says most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 - November 26 stood at 11.7%.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 21 and November 27 is 415,677 with 49,103 positive cases.
Health officials said there were 41 new deaths reported for a total of 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
