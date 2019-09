Pennsylvania giving away free naloxone kits Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania is giving away naloxone kits for free this Wednesday and next.It's part of a statewide initiative to combat the opioid crisis and give the overdose-reversal medication to those who need it.The naloxone kits will be distributed at 95 locations while supplies last on Wednesday, September 18 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Sept. 25 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.No appointments are necessary. Click here for a list of giveaway locations.