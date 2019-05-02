Health & Fitness

Pennsylvania has first measles case of 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania now has its first measles case of 2019.

It's a man in the Pittsburgh area and officials warn he might have exposed dozens of others to the virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department says it's an adult male in Pittsburgh, who is not vaccinated. He probably caught measles on a recent overseas trip and his case is not linked to any of the outbreaks in the US.

The man was diagnosed Monday at a Pittsburgh-area hospital and is now recovering in isolation at home.

He was contagious when he visited two supermarkets over the weekend, so health officials want anyone at those stores at the time to watch for measles symptoms and they're urging anyone not vaccinated to get a shot.

"By immunizing yourself you can help protect others in the community who can't get vaccinated or prevent measles from spreading," says Dr. Kristen Mertz of the Allegheny County Health Department.

Meanwhile, a cruise ship with a crew member sick with measles is scheduled to leave St. Lucia tonight for Curacao.

The ship called the "Freewinds," owned by the Church of Scientology, was quarantined.

No one was let off-board. A doctor on board today requested 100 doses of measles vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckvaccinesoutbreakmeasles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Delco undercover sting operation nets alleged child predators
Student sent to hospital after eating brownie laced with drugs
How SEPTA plans to improve mass transit in Philadelphia
Police: Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot
Former dean of Temple business school files $25 million lawsuit
Show More
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74: Family
VOTE NOW - How should we improve our daily commute?
Search for tire slashing suspect in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia clears rape kit backlog
Police: Suspects punch man, steal new sneakers in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News