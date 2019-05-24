Health & Fitness

Pennsylvania launches free tick testing lab

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has launched its free tick testing lab.

The goal is to help people determine if they're at risk for infection after being exposed to a tick.

Pennsylvania has the highest number of tick-borne illnesses.

Insect repellent helps, however, after spending time outside, especially in wooded or grassy areas, it's vital to check your body for ticks.

If you find one, it's best to remove it with tweezers.

And now you can send the critter to the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab, run by East Stroudsburg University.

A tick has to be attached for at least 36 hours to transmit Lyme Disease.

Sending it for testing will let you know if the tick carries disease, so you'll know if you are at risk for developing symptoms. It also helps the state with its surveillance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckinfectionlyme diseaseticksinsect
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore
Laurel Hill Cemetery observes Memorial Day
Accuweather: Hot and Humid, Late Thunderstorms Today
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
3 firefighters rescued from burning Camden County home
'Fish for Free' day in Pennsylvania
Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest
Show More
Man shot, found lying in Upper Darby street
Likely tornado rips through Oklahoma town
Baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Veterans remembered during Wildwood Vigil
4 plants you need to get now to keep mosquitoes away
More TOP STORIES News