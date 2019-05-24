EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has launched its free tick testing lab.
The goal is to help people determine if they're at risk for infection after being exposed to a tick.
Pennsylvania has the highest number of tick-borne illnesses.
Insect repellent helps, however, after spending time outside, especially in wooded or grassy areas, it's vital to check your body for ticks.
If you find one, it's best to remove it with tweezers.
And now you can send the critter to the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab, run by East Stroudsburg University.
A tick has to be attached for at least 36 hours to transmit Lyme Disease.
Sending it for testing will let you know if the tick carries disease, so you'll know if you are at risk for developing symptoms. It also helps the state with its surveillance.
Pennsylvania launches free tick testing lab
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More