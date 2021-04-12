Pennsylvania, Philly expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C | What you should know

Pennsylvania
All residents in Phase 1C are now eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.
Pennsylvania health officials said essential workers who did not meet criteria to make them eligible in Phase 1A or 1B can now be vaccinated in this phase.
Those workers are in the following categories:
- Transportation and Logistics
- Water and Wastewater
- Food Service
- Shelter and Housing
- Finance, including bank tellers and insurance carriers
- Information Technology and Communication
- Energy, including Nuclear Reactors
- Legal
- Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff
- News Media
- Public Safety
- Public Health Workers
All Pennsylvania residents 16 and older will be eligible starting next Monday, April 19.
"Our revised vaccination eligibility plan means more Pennsylvanians now have access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine as vaccine supply increases and providers and counties establish easier access to appointments," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement last week when Phase 1B eligibility went into effect.
Those eligible for an appointment can access the state health department's provider map.
Philadelphia
All groups within Phase 1c are now fully eligible to be vaccinated on Monday, April 12.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the announcement last week.
Phase 1c in Philly began last Monday, April 5, but was only open to a small subset of four groups within 1c: Sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers and postal and package delivery workers. That limitation has now ended as vaccinations are open to all groups within 1c.
The following groups have now been added to Philadelphia Phase 1c as of Monday:
- People receiving home and community-based services as defined by the PA Dept of Human Services
- Landscaping workers
- Government workers
- Elections workers
- Social services workers
- Unpaid caregivers of medically vulnerable people
In addition to the current and newly added groups, workers who cannot work remotely in the following industries are now eligible:
- Higher education staff
- Finance: public facing, non-remote positions in the finance industry
- Transportation workers such as airport and train workers and taxi or rideshare drivers
- Construction workers
- IT & telecommunications workers
- Members of the press
- Legal industry
- Public health workers
Philadelphia residents in groups that were categorized in Phases 1a and 1b also remain eligible to receive vaccinations.
Philadelphia will move to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on Monday, April 19.
This means that on April 19, every Philadelphian 16 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
However, Dr. Farley cautioned that not everyone who is eligible will be able to get vaccinated right away due to limited supply.
Residents are encouraged to register using the city's COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.
As stated above, all residents in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, as well as in New Jersey, 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting next Monday, April 19. That is already the case in the Delaware.