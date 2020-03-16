Pennsylvania reports 13 additional coronavirus cases; 76 statewide amid COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6013664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pennsylvania's social distancing measures are now in effect in Delaware County and officials are trying to keep residents safe.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania reported an additional 13 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 76.The new cases include two in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in PhiladelphiaAcross the state, cases have been reproted in Allegheny; Bucks; Cumberland; Delaware; Lehigh; Luzerne; Monroe; Montgomery and Philadelphia.Officials say as of this morning, there are 670 patients who have tested negative either at the state public health lab, a commercial lab or a hospital laboratory."While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves," Health Commissioner Dr. Rachel Levine said."Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients," she continued.The following social distancing measures are now in place for the following counties and will remain through the end of next week. The governor's office said it will evaluate options throughout that period*The state requests that all non-essential businesses close. Wolf's office asked that "business owners for non-essential services consider the well-being of their customers, staff, and community when deciding to close or remain open."*Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.*Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.*Essential services will be available: police, fire and emergency medical services, and essential services for vulnerable populations.*Freedom of travel will remain, but the governor and his administration ask all people to refrain from non-essential travel.*A no visitor policy has been implemented for correctional facilities and nursing homes and will be evaluated for other facilities.*The Wolf Administration strongly encourages the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more.*The Wolf Administration discourages individuals from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.*The Wolf Administration encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion to mitigate the spread of illness.*Initiated a no-visitor policy at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.*Restricted visitors in state centers effective today to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.*Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.*The Office of Administration provided a message to all Commonwealth employees regarding those who work or live in Montgomery County. This same guidance will be sent to employees who live and work in Delaware County, Bucks and Chester counties.*This includes individuals who live in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties and work in other counties and those who live in other counties and work in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties.*Individuals will be instructed to work from home.*The Commonwealth is authorizing a 10 workday paid absence for individuals who don't have telework capabilities.*Facilities that are in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties that are Commonwealth facilities and provide essential services will remain open.*Facilities that are administered by Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties will follow the same procedures.