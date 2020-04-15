Pennsylvania reports 63 new COVID-19 deaths, total at 647

More than 1,100 additional people tested positive for the new coronavirus, for a new statewide total of nearly 26,500, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of new virus infections has declined in recent days, and state Health Secretary Dr. Levine has said "the curve has been flattened significantly" after weeks of social distancing.
Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely and ordered people to stay home.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
State officials say cases are present in all 67 counties.
"COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community."
A county-by-county breakdown is available here.
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
6% are aged 19-24;
40% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
22% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
___
RETURNING TO NORMALCY
During a 7 p.m. press conference on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf thanked Pennsylvanians for their sacrifices.
"Each day we face a new set of realities and a new set of fears. But we Pennsylvanians are facing these new realities with a calm determination that has been nothing short of extraordinary. We're doing this together even as we have been apart, and I want to thank every one of you for facing this crisis in such courageous and masterful ways," said Wolf.
Wolf spoke about his multi-stage plan of returning to normalcy.
Watch his address below:
But, Wolf said, how the state gets past this stage is still "far from perfectly clear." He wants to see a drop in the number of new cases and more protective equipment for health care workers, he said.
"We do not have a hard and fast metric for exactly when we achieve victory, but we know we need to develop one," he said. "And we will, soon."
Meanwhile, he said, reopening the economy will depend on more and better testing that reveals who is sick and who is immune.
Earlier, Wolf joined the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware to announce that they will share information and form a task force to help guide the reopening of the states' economies once the crisis recedes.
___
MAIL-IN, ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS
Pennsylvania counties have processed about 283,000 absentee and mail-in ballots for the June primary, and requests from Democrats are three times more common than from Republicans, state elections officials said Tuesday.
The Department of State said 89,000 absentee ballot requests have already been processed, with the June 2 primary still seven weeks away.
During the 2016 primary, 84,000 votes were cast under the absentee ballot system, which is available only to those who offer an acceptable reason they would not be able to vote in person.
Counties have already processed 195,000 requests for mail-in ballots under a state law passed last fall that permits them for any voter who requests one.
Pennsylvania has about 4.1 million registered Democrats and 3.3 million Republicans. Of the absentee and mail-in requests for the primary processed so far, about 209,000 are from Democrats and 73,000 from Republicans.
Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren said remote voting applications jumped after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf issued orders closing schools and businesses not considered essential to sustaining life.
"First of all, the mail-in option is brand new, and now, with the COVID-19 situation, people want to vote at home, and we're encouraging that," Murren said. "We really have no way of knowing what this will end up looking like."
In a Wisconsin statewide judicial election held last week, preliminary results indicated absentee ballots accounted for about seven in 10 of all ballots cast, compared with 12% during a Wisconsin Supreme Court election last year.
Some of Pennsylvania's most populous counties have begun asking about conducting the June 2 primary election entirely by mail amid fears the pandemic will pose a threat to poll workers and voters.
___
UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS
More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation benefits in the four weeks after businesses began shutting down in earnest as Wolf called for measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In the seven days through Saturday, another 238,000 residents filed for benefits, the lowest weekly figure in the four full weeks since March 15.
___
CAR SALES LEGISLATION
Car dealers would be allowed to resume sales under a bill that advanced Monday on party lines from the House State Government Committee.
The Republican majority pushed through the proposal, which would direct Wolf and his administration to allow all vehicle dealer activity that can be done with adequate social distancing and other safety measures. Democrats said the proposal was too expansive.
The House is expected to return to a floor voting session Tuesday and could take up the bill, as well as other proposals that would permit more construction and retail businesses to operate during the pandemic.
Wolf has said he would oppose the measures if it could threaten public health.
___
POLICE ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN
The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.
The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said. It is scheduled to graduate by July 24. All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.