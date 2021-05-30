Health & Fitness

Pennsylvania set to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions Monday

By
Pennsylvania set to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions Monday

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania is set to lift nearly all of the state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday.

On Memorial Day, restaurants, bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters and other businesses can open at full capacity.

Crowd size limits will also be lifted on all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Pennsylvania will also drop its mask order no later than June 28.

Philadelphia plans to lift most of its restrictions on Wednesday, that includes ending capacity limits.

