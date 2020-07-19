People exercising around the city despite heat; Heat Health Emergency declared for Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6324720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dangerous heat through the week has people seeking places to stay cool including the most vulnerable.

Germantown and Allegheny Avenues

Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues

Frankford and Allegheny Avenues

52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heat is not stopping a lot of people from exercising or taking in the views around the city. People Action News spoke with say they're making sure to carry plenty of water with them to stay hydrated.One way to beat the heat is to go swimming, as we found some kids who had the right idea of staying cool in the water or playing at a sprayground."I love the heat, it's the best time," said Jihaad Fouellem, from West Philadelphia, who added, "Beautiful day for working out, exercising, I feel wonderful."Fouellem said he makes sure to have plenty of water with him. Many people walking their dogs along Kelly Drive said they make sure to bring water bottles for themselves and water for their pets."We're just giving him water as he wants it," said Ashley Reed, from Olney, who was walking her dog S.J.Two cyclists said they woke up early this morning thinking they would escape the heat."This time of year we go out at 7:30 a.m.," said Jim Holmes, from West Oak Lane."The game plan today was to start out early so we could beat some of the heat, which we really didn't, cause it's still hot already," said Arthur Downing, biking with Holmes.The two said they make sure to have their water bottles filled up as they tackle 38 miles on their bike ride Saturday.Dangerous heat through the week has people seeking places to stay cool including the most vulnerable.City public pools are closed, but 92 spray parks are open. A heat health emergency goes into effect Monday at 8:30 a.m., activating emergency heat programs, the heat line staffed by nurses, home visits for seniors, and other daytime outreach for the homeless.Cooling centers will be in place during the heat health emergency.Septa buses will also be available as cooling centers. "We've worked with SEPTA to deploy five buses to particularly heat vulnerable neighborhoods so looking at some places in North Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia and those neighborhoods susceptible to high heat," said Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.On Monday, the city will decide if they will continue with a heat emergency on Tuesday and Wednesday.