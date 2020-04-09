Coronavirus

Coronavirus US: CDC report shows 1 person spread COVID-19 to as many as 15 in February

CHICAGO -- An investigation conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrates how one person with COVID-19 infected as many as 15 others back in February.

The person, referred to as an "index patient" by the CDC, had mild symptoms when the person shared a take-out meal with several others in Chicago. The CDC report said two of those people ended up getting COVID-19 and one died weeks later.

The same person then later went to a birthday party and hugged several family members and shared food. Al least three family members then got COVID-19 and two died.

RELATED: How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

One of the people considered a "probable" COVID-19 patient went to church, where they passed the offering plate, possibly spreading the virus to many more people.

The patients in the report ranged in age from five to 86. The three people who died were each over 60 and had at least one underlying medical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
6abc, 'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
On the front lines of America's food banks during coronavirus crisis
Pa. schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year
103-year-old Italian says 'courage' helped her beat COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year
AccuWeather: Watch for Severe Weather This Afternoon
COVID-19: Philly is area of 'concern,' Vice President Pence says
Teacher shares COVID-19 survival story after near death
Some Philadelphians still aren't social distancing
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Roar of applause for healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital
Show More
USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
SEPTA moving to 'Lifeline Service Schedule' starting Thursday
Grocery worker insisted on helping seniors before COVID-19 death
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
More TOP STORIES News