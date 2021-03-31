COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer says study results show COVID vaccine 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15

NEW YORK -- Pfizer-BioNTech has announced positive results in their vaccine trial on older children.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the companies say the vaccine was 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15 in the clinical trial.

The trial involved more than 2,200 children within that age range.

"In participants aged 12-15 years old, BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% real efficacy and very high antibody responses, even exceeding the robust antibody responses earlier recorded in vaccinated adults, and was well tolerated," the release said.

Eighteen children in the placebo group became infected, while none of the children who received the actual vaccine developed COVID-19.

The companies say the shot was safe, with adolescents experiencing similar side effects as older teens and young adults.

Pfizer- BioNTech plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA in the coming weeks.

"We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine to additional populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO. "We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."

The companies also say they're moving ahead with studies of the vaccine in younger children, with the study on 2 to 5 year-olds beginning next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Still unclear when PA will move out of Phase 1A of vaccine roll-out
As cases rise, Philly residents 65+ urged to get vaccine right away
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman punched, dragged during Philly attack; suspect wanted
Mother of victim killed at Philadelphia Mills mall: 'My worst fear happened'
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
2 teens shot near Philadelphia park
Husband of Pa. mother explains moments before deadly road rage shooting
Boy jumps into action after sister starts choking
Vehicle rolls over, ends up on lawn of funeral home
Show More
Mercer County dog groomers compete for top prize on 'Pooch Perfect'
Peeps Exhibit turns Easter candy into works of art
Murray, Porter lead Nuggets past slow-starting 76ers 104-95
Entrepreneur with Philly ties killed in motorized surfboard accident
Colony of feral cats causing nuisance for neighbors
More TOP STORIES News