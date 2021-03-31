Pfizer says study results show COVID vaccine 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15

NEW YORK -- Pfizer-BioNTech has announced positive results in their vaccine trial on older children.In a press release Wednesday morning, the companies say the vaccine was 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15 in the clinical trial.The trial involved more than 2,200 children within that age range."In participants aged 12-15 years old, BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% real efficacy and very high antibody responses, even exceeding the robust antibody responses earlier recorded in vaccinated adults, and was well tolerated," the release said.Eighteen children in the placebo group became infected, while none of the children who received the actual vaccine developed COVID-19.The companies say the shot was safe, with adolescents experiencing similar side effects as older teens and young adults.Pfizer- BioNTech plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA in the coming weeks."We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine to additional populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO. "We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."The companies also say they're moving ahead with studies of the vaccine in younger children, with the study on 2 to 5 year-olds beginning next week.