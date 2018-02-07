HEALTH & FITNESS

Phila. hospitals prepare for Eagles parade, too

Outpatient procedures postponed, staff sleeping over at some
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia hospitals are also preparing for the millions of people expected in the city to celebrate the Super Bowl 52 champion Eagles.

All the hospitals in or near the parade zone will have full staffs on duty.

Hahnemann University Hospital is also activating its incident command center, to respond to any unexpected events during the celebration.

Because of the expected crowds, street closures, and changes in mass transit, Hahnemann is also offering essential staffers sleeping space for tonight and tomorrow night.

It also recommended that outpatient procedures for tomorrow be rescheduled.

Jefferson University Hospital is also in the midst of the parade.

It is making extra use of its JeffConnect telemedicine system, which allows patients to have a video visit with a physician.

While JeffConnect is usually used for emergency medicine, Jefferson has converted many of tomorrow's appointments with its Center City doctors to telemedicine appointments.

The virtual visit program was launched just before the 2015 visit of Pope Francis, and has been an important tool several times since then.

Penn Medicine says its city hospitals - Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital, and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center - will be fully staffed tomorrow.

And because travel may be slow and complicated, the system said in a statement, "We have offered those with Thursday outpatient appointments the opportunity to reschedule at their convenience."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckhospitalsuniversity of pennsylvaniasuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News