Phila. treatment center smoking ban doesn't deter addicts

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials say the smoking ban at the city's drug treatment centers isn't detering people from seeking addiction help.

They started the smoking ban at all city-run, in-patient rehab centers in January.

Since then, they say the number of people seeking help at the facilities has gone up.

Philadelphia's Commissioner of Behavioral Health department, David T. Jones, says the tobacco-free policy treats people for both substance abuse and tobacco addiction at the same time.

He says studies show it increases the chances someone will remain in recovery after discharge.

The theory is one addiction can trigger another.

The policy also aims to promote overall better health for patients
