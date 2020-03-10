Coronavirus

City of Philadelphia announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has announced its first confirmed coronavirus case.

No details were immediately released, though officials promised more information at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday night, five people were under investigation for the coronavirus in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has reported its first coronavirus death.

Eight people were reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with one patient hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials say this individual is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa.

The infected doctor may have exposed other people, including some children which prompted school closures on Monday.

The eighth case in Montgomery County was announced Tuesday morning. No details about that case were immediately available.
