Philadelphia-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19

The news was announced following an investigation by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Bucks County Health Department.
Officials say the patient, a woman in her 50s, started experiencing symptoms during the last week of December and was briefly hospitalized.
The woman, who is a resident of both Philadelphia and Bucks County, is currently recovering.
Both health departments say they have are working together to perform contact tracing.
Scientists in the UK have said there's no evidence this variant causes any more severe illness, but it may be able to spread more easily.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said while it's not yet proven the variant is more contagious than others, research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does seem to show that is the case.
"We are concerned that it is present in Philadelphia. Everyone in the area should take this information as a reminder to be even more consistent in wearing masks and keeping distance from others," Farley said.
This is the second case of the variant found in Pennsylvania. In the first case, a patient from Dauphin County experienced mild symptoms.