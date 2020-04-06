Coronavirus

Philadelphia closes streets for new quarantine site, as city's food distribution program continues Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The squad car lights started flashing shortly before 4:30 a.m. as Philadelphia Police made it official: Walnut St. at 13th St. is officially closed. It'll stay that way indefinitely.

The closure is part of increased measures by the city to fight coronavirus.

Walnut will remain closed between 13th and Juniper streets. The area houses a Holiday Inn Express which the city will use as a quarantine site for coronavirus patients.

Buses will be rerouted through the area. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the southside of Walnut will remain open.

As the city shuts down that area, it reopens 40 food distribution sites today. The sites provide food for families in need during the pandemic.

Last week was the first run for the sites, and they didn't all run smoothly. There were reports of lines stretching for blocks and some sites running out of food.

The sites will be open today at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to be open until noon. This is scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays going forward through the city shutdown.

There is a limit of one food box per family.

Those picking up the boxes do not need to show ID or proof of income.

You can find a Philadelphia food distribution site by clicking here.
