Fashion District reopens as Philadelphia enters modified, restricted green phase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia entered a modified, restricted green phase on Friday easing some more COVID-19 restrictions.The following activities are now allowed to reopen: outdoor group recreation and sports, schools, libraries and museums, indoor malls, outdoor performances and small events (up to 50 people), and casinos (no eating, drinking or smoking is allowed.)On Friday, Philadelphia's Fashion District reopened."It's like when you get a pet and you keep him inside a cage you finally let him outside and he runs and you call him and he don't come, that's exactly how we feel right now," said Dante Ferrare who lives in Logan.It seemed for many, escaping boredom was as much a lure as the need to buy something.Danelle Wilkins says, "Now that I'm in the store I'm like, 'Omg. I want everything!'"Not all stores reopened Friday, but at those that did, the safety precautions were noticeable.American Eagle offered a free mask and hand sanitizer.Lines grew outside Century 21 as it limited the number of shoppers to 75."You can get masks if you forgot masks, sanitizer. Temperature check if need be. You'll also see a lot of signage just encouraging people to stay six feet apart and socially distance," said Sarah Frank, marketing director of Fashion District Philadelphia.Tanya Pope says, "It's good. It feels good. You just have to be careful. It's a little scary. You just gotta be safe."While moving to green phase allows other indoor attractions to reopen, many are not.Rivers Casino has yet to announce a reopening date. The same for the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Franklin Institute will be the first museum to reopen next week, others will follow later this month.-Indoor dining-Gyms-Large indoor gatherings (>25 people)-Large outdoor events (>50 people)-Theaters-In-person conferences-Senior services involving gatheringsAt Positano Coast in Old City, outdoor dining and take-out remain the only options. The indoor dining room was supposed to open Friday until city leaders delayed that phase of reopening until August 1."Quite disappointed because we were ready to go and I was ready to show off our dining room again, but we're going to do whatever we can to bring this to our guests," said Thomas Wainwright of Positano Coast.