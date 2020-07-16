Health & Fitness

Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday, Dr. Farley says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials announced Thursday that gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen on Monday with new safety measures.

According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, everyone in a gym will have to wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance throughout their visit.

Classes must have less than 10 people and outdoor exercise is encouraged.



Farley said officials will be conducting unscheduled inspections and will make changes if businesses are not following the rules.

If people are not masked during an inspection, the gym will be closed, Farley said. Also, if spread of COVID-19 is identified in a gym, it will be closed.

"If you find it difficult to exercise with a mask on, don't go to the gym," Farley said.



Farley announced 157 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 28,024. There were 18 additional deaths.
