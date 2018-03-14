Philadelphia last in Pennsylvania county health rankings

An important report card is in. This one doesn't measure math or English skills, but rather the health of your community.Where we live plays a big role in our health. Factors like access to healthy food and places to exercise, health care services and smoking rates affect how healthy we are and how long we might live.According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Chester County is Pennsylvania's healthiest. Philadelphia came in last.Philadelphia has high rates of smoking, adult obesity and physical inactivity, along with the highest rate of childhood poverty.Half of all Hispanic children in the city live in poverty.The foundation says that's just one of many health gaps that need to be addressed."To give everyone a fair shot, we need to fix the things that stand in the way of good health, like housing segregation, discrimination, not enough good-paying jobs, and lack of access to health care," said Dr. Richard Besser, President and CEO at R.W. Johnson Foundation.In New Jersey, Cumberland County has the poorest health. Morris County in Northern New Jersey grabbed the top spot.------