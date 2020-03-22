Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issues stay-at-home order to begin 8 a.m. Monday

The order goes into effect Monday at 8 a.m. and does include some exceptions.
Kenney said it didn't seem that people were taking his request to stay home seriously and that he wanted "to ramp up the level of concern so people will get it in their heads that this is a serious epidemic and they need to stay home."
He would not say specifically how it will be enforced by police, however.
Today's update:
➡️ Stay-at-home order takes effect tomorrow at 8 a.m.
➡️ Clarification of life-sustaining businesses and services
➡️ Pro-gun lobby lawsuit to overturn state restrictions
➡️ Homeless outreach
➡️ City Council meeting
➡️ New COVID-19 cases
Changes in the new Stay at Home Order include:
- The City's emergency restrictions no longer end on Friday, March 27. To align with Gov. Wolf's order, the City's order remains in effect "until further notice."
- Under the order's stay at home provisions, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes permitted by the emergency order. This does not apply to activities related to essential businesses and activities or essential personal activities.
- All Philadelphia residents must remain home or at their place of residence unless they are engaged in essential personal activities that are spelled out in the order. Those activities include going out to purchase essential goods and food or seeking medical attention.
- Other permitted activities under the new stay at home order include caring for family members, friends, or a pet in another household, delivering essential goods or obtaining emergency services and attention, reporting to their job related to essential business.
- Outdoor activities such as walking, running, cycling, operating a wheelchair are permitted under the stay at home order.
- Walk-in takeout orders at restaurants are prohibited as part of the stay at home order. Only food pre-ordered on the internet or by phone and drive thru ordering are permitted. Food trucks and ice cream trucks are prohibited.
- Grocery stores should discourage leisure or idle conduct by customers and manage store occupancy to allow for social distancing.
- Consistent with the Governor's Order, the City clarifies that the following are life-sustaining businesses or services: laundromats, veterinary hospitals, pet stores, retail banks (allowing drive-through or limited lobby access), stores that primarily repair cell phones, and bicycle or motorcycle repair shops.
- Emergency household repairs and maintenance are life-sustaining, as are extermination services related to rodents and pests.
- Businesses required to suspend physical operations may only have essential on-site personnel to maintain critical functions, such as security and processing of essential operations that cannot be done remotely.
- The prohibition on clothing manufacturing does not apply to uniforms and apparel required by medical and healthcare professionals and public safety personnel (police officers, firefighters and EMS providers).
- City employees who have been deemed essential and must report to work at a location other than their home, should continue to do so.
- The Mayor's Office said this stay at home order in no way impacts the delivery of food or essential goods. Truck operators who are part of the supply chain for food and essential goods should know that if all guidelines issued by the CDC are being followed, they are safe to operate trucks and make these deliveries. But again, as noted above, the operation of trucks that serve food and ice cream trucks are prohibited.
Philadelphia Health Department Update
On Sunday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 11 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia.
That brings the number of confirmed cases to 96. Sixteen of the 96 are healthcare workers.
At the Community Based Testing Site in South Philadelphia, 165 individuals were tested on Saturday, March 21. The majority of whom were health care workers.
Governor Tom Wolf has already asked residents to stay home, even before he ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close to avoid spreading the virus, and Levine has even discouraged parents from letting their children have playdates.
Amid heavy lobbying by interest groups, Wolf's administration is sorting through nearly 10,000 waiver requests from his order that non-life-sustaining businesses close, Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said.
Drive-thru Testing
On Friday afternoon, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia as more positive cases were announced.
Officials said the site will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"The site will be open every day during those hours as long as supplies allow," the city said.
While the site is open to the public, the city said there are strict eligibility criteria for admission and testing.
The city said the restrictions are necessary because of the limited number of tests.
While a doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at this site to the following groups of people:
-People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
-Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:
*Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact
*Nursing home staff with direct patient contact
*People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties
*Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact
If you don't have a doctor and want to get tested, you can go to one of Philadelphia's nine community health centers to be seen and directed. You can find those locations at the Department of Public Health's website.
Another testing site opens on Monday at the Rite Aid on the 7400 block of West Oak Lane.
Officials say the only people who can be tested at this site are first responders and healthcare workers. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"This is about to get real," he said. "We expect many people in Philadelphia will get this infection," said Farley, adding that more supplies are needed.
"These sites are having a shortage of the test kits, the swabs they use to take the samples," he said.
Health officials say they can't test everyone. Farley said healthcare workers will be a priority. Already, 20 have tested positive and those workers are needed on the front lines.
"We have to assume this virus is spreading very rapidly through the city of Philadelphia," he said.
Regional leaders are working to ramp up donations and volunteers.
If you would like to help, donations are being centralized through a new website, PHLCOVID19FUND.org.
The money will be funneled to non-profits which will disburse the money. $6.5 million had been pledged prior to the launch on Thursday. Bill Golderer with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia will help steer the fund.
"Our neighbors need help. They need help from proven trusted leaders who've delivered sacrificially all the time," Golderer said.
The city is expected to open more testing sites. Officials say leases are being worked out.