Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A new warning is coming from Philadelphia Police following several reports of a cluster of drug overdoses or dangerous drug reactions.
Police say between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon officers responded to a significant amount of overdose-related calls.
However, the medical examiner reports three apparent drug overdose deaths, which is average.
Investigators are looking into what was in the drugs that led to the reports.
