Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents

Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new warning is coming from Philadelphia Police following several reports of a cluster of drug overdoses or dangerous drug reactions.

Police say between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon officers responded to a significant amount of overdose-related calls.

However, the medical examiner reports three apparent drug overdose deaths, which is average.

Investigators are looking into what was in the drugs that led to the reports.

