Philadelphia police search for missing endangered man

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help in finding a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.According to police, Dennis Richardson left his home on Friday at about 12 p.m. for an appointment at Temple Hospital and never returned home.Richardson is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and a small goatee and was last seen wearing a blue skull cap, black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.Authorities say Richardson may have undiagnosed Dementia and often gets confused but is in otherwise good physical condition.Richardson also went missing for two days last month, authorities said. He was found at Temple Hospital suffering from a leg injury after a fall.