City of Philadelphia raises venue occupancy limits to match rest of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia on Tuesday said it is going to boost its occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor venues to match the limits set by the state.On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, while indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size.One of the biggest impacts will be for large venues, such as sports stadiums.Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city will now work with officials representing those stadiums for details about their safety plans.Under the prior restriction, the Wells Fargo Center was limited to 500 people. Officials said that wasn't high enough to allow Sixers and Flyers fans to return, since it takes hundreds of employees to run the center when fans are in attendance.With a capacity of about 20,000 people, this means some 3,000 people would be allowed in the Wells Fargo Center if safety plans are approved.Citizens Bank Park, with a capacity of more than 42,000 people, would be allowed to have 8,400 people inside the stadium if safety plans are approved.The Phillies' home opener is April 1.Late last week, the city loosened several other restrictions:-Up to 6 people allowed per table outdoors and they are not required to be from same household-Current indoor capacity limits and requirements still apply-Increase to 20 people per 1000 square feet-Allowed to open, but everyone will have to wear K-N95 masks or double-mask-No more than 25 people in any one room or group-Allowed to serve food in movie theaters-Groups no larger than 4-Indoor catered events still prohibited-Outdoor events limit increased to 100 people-Increase to 20% capacity