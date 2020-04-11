Philadelphia reports largest daily death toll with 33 fatalities

The total death toll for the city is now 137.
Another 522 cases were reported, bringing the city's total to 5,793.
REDUCED SEPTA SERVICE
SEPTA has moved to a reduced "Lifeline Service Schedule."
The new schedules that went into effect on Thursday are focused on providing access to hospitals, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services.
Buses, subways and trolleys that are in service will continue to follow Saturday schedules, and available Regional Rail service will run every two hours.
All riders are asked to wear masks or other facial coverings, consistent with new CDC guidelines, to protect both riders and operators. SEPTA has started issuing masks to all frontline employees.
TESTING SITES
The Department of Public Health announced the Citizens Bank Park testing site has been discontinued.
This determination was made by FEMA, which the City supports.
On Thursday, Farley said the Citizens Bank Park site only provided 7% of all testing done in Philadelphia.
The closure allows for remaining testing kits to be redistributed to indoor sites to expand their testing capacity, and any remaining personal protective equipment (PPE) will be redistributed to support hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The City-run location in Center City, announced last week, will continue to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.
The Health Department has expanded the definition of health care workers who are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at City-run testing sites.
"Health care worker" now refers to the following:
- Clinicians
- EMS providers
- Nursing home workers
- Home care workers
- Non-clinical staff who have direct patient contact
- Behavioral health workers
- Persons who work in congregate settings, including homeless shelters and prisons
TRASH PICKUP
On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced changes to city services due to the observance of Good Friday.
"There will be no trash pickup on Friday," he said.
Instead, residents who typically have their trashed picked up on Friday should put out their trash after 5 p.m. for collection on Saturday.
Kenney also said the 49 school sites that are providing meals for children will be closed on Monday. This is a one-time change, he said.
The 49 sites will be open on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In addition, all health centers will be closed on Friday, this does not include the COVID-19 testing site in South Philadelphia, Kenney said.
RECYCLING SCHEDULE
Because of staffing concerns, the Streets Department revised its collection schedule.
Recycling materials will be collected on an every-other-week schedule starting next week.
Residents should hold their recycling materials for the week of Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11.
Recycling collections will resume on Monday, April 13 with every-other-week collections through at least May 15.
Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to their normal schedule as possible.
Residents should expect some delays as the health crisis continues to have an impact on employee attendance.