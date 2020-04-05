Additional 181 positive coronavirus cases announced in Philadelphia, COVID-19 death toll at 43 in city

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley cautions that some testing laboratories are not sending reports over the weekend, so this total is likely to be an underreporting.
The Health Department confirmed eight additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 43.
The Department of Public Health reports 474 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 831 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
FACE MASKS
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Philadelphia will follow the updated guidelines from the CDC concerning the public wearing face masks when being outside.
Farley pointed out during a Friday press conference these guidelines are for non-medical masks, as those should be saved for hospital workers and those in the medical field.
Farley said wearing a cloth mask will help protect the people around you.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES UPDATES
While trash pickup will continue on or close to schedule, recycling will now be every other week.
"The new every other week recycling collection schedule begins April 6 so residents should hold their recycling next week. Week of April 13 residents can set their materials out on their normal collection day," the Philadelphia Streets Department tweeted.
The new collection schedule will last through May 15 or further.
As for trash collection, the Streets Department said, "Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to its normal schedule as possible. Residents should expect some delays as the health crisis continues to have an impact on employee attendance. There will be no trash collections on Friday, April 10th in honor of the Good Friday holiday."
They posted an updated schedule on their website.
"Crews will be working through the weekend to pick up this week's trash and recycling. We thank residents for their patience as crews work safely and quickly as possible during these unprecedented times," the Streets Department tweeted.
1300 BLOCK OF WALNUT STREET CLOSURE
Starting Monday, April 6 at 5 a.m., the 1300 block of Walnut Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 13th and Juniper streets until further notice as part of the citywide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parking will also be restricted on the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the south side of Walnut will remain open.
SEPTA has rerouted five bus routes that operate on Walnut. Riders can check www.septa.org for details.
TESTING SITES
The Department of Public Health has opened a second testing site in addition to the drive-through site in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park. The new site is open only for those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.
The Health Department has expanded the definition of health care workers who are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at City-run testing sites. "Health care worker" now refers to the following:
- Clinicians
- EMS providers
- Nursing home workers
- Home care workers
- Non-clinical staff who have direct patient contact
- Behavioral health workers
- Persons who work in congregate settings, including homeless shelters and prisons