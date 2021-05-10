Philadelphia council member urges mayor to set reopening date for the city

The message from many leaders is that if the vaccination rate increases, reopening the country will follow.
This weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci seemed steps closer to easing restrictions, including mask wearing indoors, saying this on ABC News: "The CDC will be updating their recommendations and guidelines, but yes, we do need to start getting more liberal as more people are getting vaccinated."
RELATED: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates, Fauci says
"I think what Dr. Fauci is suggesting is that we're looking to find what's the right balance where we have a high enough vaccination rate and a low infection rate," said Dr. John Zurlo, the Director of Infectious Diseases at Jefferson University Hospital and the chair of the hospital's enterprise COVID Task Force.
"I'd say the last place we'd want to open up is in indoor spaces. Indoor spaces means lots of people, poor ventilation, no masks, and the infection risk is very very high," Zurlo added. "The vaccines are effective. If I were in Dr. Fauci's shoes, I'd be watching the vaccination rates throughout the country and allowing local decision making and watching the infection rate."
Philadelphia Councilmember-at-Large Allan Domb, who is a Democrat, criticized the city's vaccine roll-out and distribution during Thursday's council meeting.
RELATED: Pa. to lift COVID mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day
Domb thinks the city needs a major marketing plan with sports figures and celebrities to push vaccinations.
"This is like running a mayoral campaign. If we attacked it that way, we'd get to that 70% level," said Domb.
Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that Pennsylvania residents no longer have to wear masks if the state reaches a 70% vaccination level. Wolf is allowing all businesses and restaurants to open at full-capacity Memorial Day.
Those moves apply to residents outside Philadelphia. City officials are allowed to keep stricter restrictions in place if they see fit.
Domb said with the surrounding suburbs and states on a faster track to reopen, Philadelphia will be left way behind if they don't reopen soon.
"My concern is for the Fourth of July, especially for Philadelphia, the birthplace of liberty and freedom. I don't want us to be the only city in America where freedom and liberty are still being held hostage in this pandemic," said Domb in an interview with Action News Monday afternoon. "We need to make sure we reopen."
The city is expected make an announcement Tuesday about further reopening plans.