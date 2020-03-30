Philadelphia coronavirus case count nears 900, with 8 additional deaths reported; SEPTA announces reduced schedule

That brings the number of confirmed cases in the city to 890, 78 of whom are or have been hospitalized.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley cautions that two testing laboratories are not sending reports over the weekend, so this total is likely to be an underreporting.
The Health Department confirmed four additional fatalities in Philadelphia, all in their 70s and 80s. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to eight.
Three of the four fatalities reported in the past day were nursing home residents, and five of the eight total fatalities. To safeguard the privacy of those involved, the City is not confirming the location of any nursing home cases.
"In other cities in the U.S., we have seen that nursing homes are particularly susceptible to outbreaks of COVID-19," Dr. Farley said. "We're starting to see that here in Philadelphia. This is why it is of critical importance that nursing homes across the city and region immediately take action to protect their residents and staff by banning all visitors, requiring all staff to wear masks and regularly screening staff for symptoms. These efforts can save lives and should be implemented immediately."
The City's COVID-19 website now has a map showing positive cases by zip code and a chart of positive and negative test results. The city says results are updated daily, however, test results might take several days to process.
LIACOURAS CENTER PREPARATIONS
On Saturday, federal partners (the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Health and Human Services) delivered equipment to the Liacouras Center. The shipment included basic patient support equipment such as cots, commodes, walkers, bathing equipment, monitoring equipment and more. The equipment can support up to 250 people.
Members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF1, made up of first responders from the Philadelphia Fire Department and across the region) and Liacouras Center staff began setting up Saturday and that work continues Sunday. The city says they have made substantial progress.
The defined use and management of the site has not been determined at this time. It could be used to care for COVID-19 patients or to relocate low-acuity patients from area hospitals to open more beds at those facilities.
EXPANDED FOOD ACCESS
Beginning Monday, 20 community food sites will provide free food to residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Residents can pick up a box of food (one box per household) on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and Noon at sites throughout the city.
This effort is a partnership with the community-based sites, as well as Philabundance and Share Food Program.
In addition, the City, School District, and partners will continue to operate student meal sites at over 80 locations citywide.
For more information, visit the this page at Phila.gov
SEPTA SERVICE REDUCTION
SEPTA will reduce Regional Rail to an "Essential Service Schedule" starting Sunday. Here is a summary of the changes:
Service on most lines will run every two hours
Airport Line service will run every hour
Twelve of the 13 Regional Rail lines will operate seven days a week; Cynwyd Line service will operate Monday through Friday
Starting Monday, March 30, SEPTA will suspend overnight service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to give crews additional time for cleaning amid the COVID-19 crisis.
EXPANDED 311 HOURS
Philly 311 is operating on extended hours this weekend, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can dial 3-1-1 for help with COVID-19 related questions or to file regular service requests.
Representatives can take calls in over 100 languages.