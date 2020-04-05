Coronavirus cases reach 4,272 in Philly, deaths at 65; Kenney to revise budget

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6083213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police officer dies of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the number of positive coronavirus cases in the city has reached 4,272.This is an increase of 544 new cases since the 3,728 total on Monday.Officials said the large increase over Sunday's total is partially attributed to a backlog in lab testing; some labs do not report results over the weekend.The Health Department confirmed 20 additional fatalities in Philadelphia on Tuesday. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 65.Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said they continue to see cases among clusters or congregate settings including nursing homes and jails.Fifty-eight inmates have tested positive for the virus.Farley said he is hopeful the number of positive cases will begin to plateau in the not too distant future. He said, however, the number of deaths will continue to rise over the next days and weeks."This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of City employees. The pain for Lt. Walker's brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sergeant James O'Connor-another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community-especially those on the frontlines."While neither the city nor the police department will confirm, Action News has learned that as of April 5, 107 officers are being evaluated for COVID-19, while 45 officers have been diagnosed.On Tuesday, Philadelphia officials confirmed Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is working from home which was her decision. They said she is healthy, but would not say if she was being quarantined.Mayor Kenney announced that his administration will submit a revised budget and Five Year Plan to City Council because of the economic impact of COVID-19."I can tell you that we anticipate that the city will face a substantial increase in expenditure and significant decrease in tax revenue because of the larger economic impact of COVID-19," said the mayor. "While it is too early to quantify that impact, it is likely to be hundreds of millions of dollars. That means we'll have to make difficult decisions on city spending, the likes of which have never before been needed."When asked if that would mean furloughs or layoffs, Kenney said "anything is possible."The mayor said the revised budget will be submitted by May 1."I know full well that any reductions in city services will be painful. You rely on those services. You deserve those services. We will work extremely hard to minimize those impacts, and to focus on delivering needed services, especially those on which the most vulnerable Philadelphians rely. You have my word. But we must deal with the reality that this virus has thrust upon us, and that is going to mean all of us making sacrifices in the months ahead," Kenney said.The Department of Public Health announced the Citizens Bank Park testing site will be discontinued after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 10.This determination was made by FEMA, which the City supports.It allows for remaining testing kits to be redistributed to indoor sites to expand their testing capacity, and any remaining personal protective equipment (PPE) will be redistributed to support hospitals and long-term care facilities.The City-run location in Center City, announced last week, will continue to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.The Health Department has expanded the definition of health care workers who are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at City-run testing sites."Health care worker" now refers to the following:CliniciansEMS providersNursing home workersHome care workersNon-clinical staff who have direct patient contactBehavioral health workersPersons who work in congregate settings, including homeless shelters and prisonsBecause of staffing concerns, the Streets Department revised its collection schedule.Recycling materials will be collected on an every-other-week schedule starting next week.Residents should hold their recycling materials for the week of Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11.Recycling collections will resume on Monday, April 13 with every-other-week collections through at least May 15.Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to their normal schedule as possible.Residents should expect some delays as the health crisis continues to have an impact on employee attendance.