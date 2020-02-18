Health & Fitness

Philadelphia elementary school relocating students due to asbestos

Photo/ Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's James J. Sullivan Elementary School will remain closed due to asbestos removal.

The School District of Philadelphia first announced the closure last week.

Officials say James J. Sullivan Elementary School will remain temporarily closed Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Students and staff will temporarily relocate to 926 W. Sedgley Ave. building on Thursday.

School officials say While extensive asbestos repair, abatement and testing has been successfully completed at Sullivan, the second-floor stairwell and Rooms 110 and 214 need additional work.
