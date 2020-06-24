Philly Fighting COVID launches testing, geared toward low-income residents

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- An organization in Philadelphia's tech world that's made face shields and masks for frontline workers is venturing into COVID-19 testing.
Philly Fighting COVID has already delivered over 4,000 face shields to local hospitals.
Now, it's partnered with Quest Diagnostics and Live Nation to open a test site Friday morning, June 26, at the Fillmore in Northern Liberties.
It will be open from 8A to 12P, and from 1P to 5PM.
The site will operate every Wednesday and Friday, with more days if donations can support it.
And it may be moved, depending on the location of hot spots in Philadelphia.
Philly Fighting COVID says it will be specifically geared toward low-income residents, with doctors on-site.
"You don't need to go to the doctor beforehand," says group founder Andrei Doroshin.
"He's going to be writing scripts right there, approving people of whether or not they should get tested for COVID. And then the insurance companies will pay for the tests. If people don't have insurance, which is very likely, especially in low income neighborhoods, the CARES act and Medicaid will cover it," Doroshin adds.
"We're also taking vitals,. We're going to be doing heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygenation, temperature," he says.
"We're asking quite a lot of demographic questions," he says, "because we need to know who's affected by the virus, and who is possibly better to deal with the virus."
And the data will also guide the locations of future test sites,
