Philly Fighting COVID opening testing site at The Fillmore in in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An organization in Philadelphia's tech world that's made face shields and masks for frontline workers is venturing into COVID-19 testing.
Philly Fighting COVID has already delivered over 4,000 face shields to local hospitals.
Now, it's partnered with Quest Diagnostics and Live Nation to open a test site Friday morning at The Fillmore in Northern Liberties.
It's specifically geared toward low-income residents, with doctors on-site.
"He's going to be writing scripts right there, approving people of whether or not they should get tested for COVID. And then the insurance companies will pay for the tests. If people don't have insurance, which is very likely, especially in low income neighborhoods, the CARES Act and Medicaid will cover it," founder Andrei Doroshin said.
They'll also check blood pressure, heart rates and blood oxygen to find out who's more vulnerable to the virus.
ONLINE: https://www.phillyfightingcovid.com/testing
