Philadelphia health officials investigate another possible coronavirus case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials said on Tuesday they are investigating another possible coronavirus case.

However, the city did not disclose any additional details about the person involved. There are no confirmed cases in the city, the health department said.

This update came just hours after officials confirmed that tests for another case came back negative.

That person was an exchange student from China at William Penn Charter School.

School officials said an exchange student at William Penn Charter has tested negative for coronavirus.



The student who tested negative was among a group of teens who caught a connecting flight out of Wuhan City, ground zero for the illness, before arriving in the U.S. earlier this month.

However, officials said the student did not have the coronavirus.

Still, Penn Charter decided to end its exchange program.

For most people, the coronavirus is similar to the flu and generally resolves itself rather quickly.

The virus has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 people in China.
