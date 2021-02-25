COVID-19 vaccine

Philadelphia opens 2nd neighborhood mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health opened its second of three neighborhood mass COVID-19 vaccination centers Thursday for residents with appointments.

It is set up at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School in the city's Juniata section.


Mayor Jim Kenney joined Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, along with other leaders, to tour the site before it opened Thursday morning.

"The people who are invited here today are the people who went to the government website and signed up under our vaccine interest database," Farley said.

The plan is to vaccinate up to 400 people every day that the clinics are operating, according to city officials.

RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey



The clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center opened Tuesday as the first center under this new effort to make vaccines more available.


A mix of people who live nearby and others from across the city were receiving the vaccine.

"Until now, I would say we have not vaccinated enough people to change the course of the epidemic. But soon, we will be," said Farley.

These locations are open to Philadelphia residents who had appointments and fall within Phase 1B.

When it comes to getting appointments at these sites, city officials say you must first fill out the vaccine interest form on the Philadelphia health department's website or call 311.

For some, that meant getting an extra hand to help in the online process.

"We're not really good on the computer so I had to get my daughter to help us," said Rita Flynn from Northeast Philadelphia. She and her husband, Joe, married for 47 years, both received their first shots on Thursday.


After that, when it's your turn to receive the vaccine, you'll be notified by email or phone to set up an appointment.

On Saturday another community vaccination site will be opening in West Philadelphia at the University of the Sciences.

Message from City of Philadelphia:

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is providing COVID-19 vaccine to all Philadelphia residents. Unfortunately, there is not enough vaccine in the city right now for everyone who wants it. So the Health Department needs to make sure that people who are at the highest risk from COVID can get access to it first. Completing this form will let the Health Department know that you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and make sure that people with the highest risk can get it first. If you cannot complete this form, please call the Health Department at (215) 685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.

SEE ALSO: FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Pennsylvania Convention Center
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacovid 19 vaccineinstagram storiescovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
In-person learning at Philly school district delayed again
Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
In-person learning at Philly school district delayed again
Bucks County duo, Delco man face charges in Capitol riots
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Family demands officers' bodycam video be released after fatal shooting
Brothers admit setting fire that closed Old City stores
Car crashes through front of Target in Cherry Hill; 3 hurt
Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement
Show More
Cautious optimism as COVID hospitalizations decline
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Acting chief denies Capitol Police failed to heed intel warnings
Suspects wanted in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
More TOP STORIES News