Philly Proud: Local brewery turns to making hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

Heather Grubola
PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- About six years ago, Bluebird Distilling opened its doors in Phoenixville Pennsylvania.

Since then, the brewery has pumped out handcrafted beer and spirits to the tristate area, and even as far as California.

But now, owner Jared Adkins is feeling the hit on his business from COVID-19.

"It's flipped my business totally upside down," he said.

He's had to close several locations, including his cocktail bars, but that didn't stop him. He's basically turned his primary location into a hand sanitizer factory.

"For the last two weeks we have been producing sanitizer," he said. "Selling it and supporting our local community, but companies like PECO, St. Edmunds Children's Hospital. We just sent a shipment over there just on us."

That's right: he's using his own liquor, to make hand sanitizer for those on our front lines, and the rest of the community.

"That bottle of vodka is basically put in the still, and instead of being at 80 proof we take it all the way to 160 proof and that's what kills the coronavirus," he said.

All to help those who need it most.

"I'd probably say every ambulance company around here has literally stopped and pulled the ambulance into the parking lot, came in for sanitizer and they're walking out, and it's really surreal," he said.

But don't worry, the distillery hasn't completely stopped the selling of its original product.
